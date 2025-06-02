PM Modi To Meet All-Party Outreach Delegations On Op Sindoor

The all-party delegations sent across the world to explain Operation Sindoor are on way home and the first delegation led by Jay Panda, lands in Delhi tomorrow. Sources said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the members of all the delegations once they return. The meeting could be held on June 9 or 10, sources said.

The delegations, sources added, will brief PM Modi about the discussions they held with the world leaders.

Before that, the delegations will meet External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. The meeting with the team led by Baijayant Panda will be held at 2.30 pm.

Mr Panda's team had visited Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Algeria. Shrikant Shinde's delegation will meet Jaishankar on June 6 at 7.30 pm.

The delegation headed by Sanjay Jha will reach Delhi on June 3 at 9.30 pm, the one led by Shrikant Shinde will reach the next morning.

Seven delegations were sent around the world in the wake of Operation Sindoor - India's retaliation to the April 22 terror attack on Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 that cost 26 lives and the subsequent Pakistani aggression on Indian cities and the border areas.

For four days - May 7 to May 10- Pakistan had rained drones and missiles, all of which were successfully intercepted by India's multi-layered air defence system. It was one of the worst clashes in decades, with both sides trading air, drone and missile strikes, as well as artillery and small arms fire along the border.

On May 31, the armed forces had acknowledged for the first time that they had lost an unspecified number of fighter jets in the clash. Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan, however, rubbished Pakistan's claims that it had down six Indian fighter jets.

Shortly after, India sent seven delegations of leaders cutting across party lines to explain Operation Sindoor and India's stance on terror activities backed by Pakistan.