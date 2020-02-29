PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone For Bundelkhand Expressway In UP Today

PM Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Bundelkhand Expressway today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 10,000 Farmers Producer Organisations (FPOs) all over the country in Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh today. He is also scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Bundelkhand Expressway which will provide a four-lane access-controlled route in Uttar Pradesh.

Nearly 86 per cent of farmers are small and marginal with average land holdings in the country being less than 1.1 hectares.

These small, marginal and landless farmers face tremendous challenges during agriculture production phase such as for access to technology, quality seed, fertilizers and pesticides including requisite finances. FPOs help in the collectivisation of such small, marginal and landless farmers in order to give them the collective strength to deal with such issues, read a statement.

Members of the FPO will manage their activities together in the organization to get better access to technology, input, finance and market for faster enhancement of their income.

The event shall also witness the completion of one year of the launch of PM-KISAN scheme.

Launched on February 24 last year, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) is an income support scheme for farmers to enable them to take care of expenses related to agriculture and allied activities as well as domestic needs.

The Prime Minister will also be launching a saturation drive for distribution of Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) to all the beneficiaries under the PM-KISAN Scheme.

Besides this, Prime Minister Modi will be distributing assistive aids and devices to senior citizens (under the Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana-RVY) and ''Divyangjans'' (under ADIP Scheme) at a distribution camp at Prayagraj.