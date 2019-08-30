'Get Sore Throat Treated At Ayush Center': PM To Haryana Chief Minister

Manohar Lal Khattar later expressed his gratitude to PM Modi (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday offered a medical advice to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for his sore throat.

"These days the Haryana Chief Minister is touring villages and he is working very hard. I am seeing that he was unable to speak, this is the professional hazard we face. During election time, even I have to go through this," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while inaugurating 10 Ayush health and wellness centers in Haryana through video-conferencing.

"But I will tell you one secret, I do yoga, pranayam and bank upon Ayurveda. I make full use of these therefore I am able to manage. Now that Ayush and wellness centers have been inaugurated in Haryana, I will tell Khattar-ji to get his throat treated there," PM Modi said jokingly. Mr Khattar burst into laughter.

The 10 Ayush centers inaugurated by PM Modi are in Panchkula, Ambala, Kaithal, Karnal, Jind, Hisar, Sonipat, Gurugram, Faridabad and Nuh

Mr Khattar was listening to the speech in Panchkula, where the Haryana government had organised a function. Several BJP MLAs and other party leaders were in attendance.

Mr Khattar later expressed his gratitude to PM Modi.

Polls in Haryana are due in October. Mr Khattar is touring the state as part of his ''Jan Ashirwad Yatra'', which which was started from Kalka on August 18.

