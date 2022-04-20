PM Modi To Confer Prime Minister's Awards For Excellence In Public Administration

PM Modi will confer the Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will confer the Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration in Delhi on Thursday on the occasion of Civil Services Day.

He will also address civil servants during the event, the PM's Office said, noting that the award has been instituted to recognise "extraordinary and innovative" work done by districts and other implementing units besides central and state organisations for the welfare of common citizens.

They are also honoured for effective implementation of identified priority programmes and innovation.

Exemplary work done in five identified priority programmes will be given awards, including promoting people's participation in 'Poshan Abhiyan', promoting excellence in sports and wellness through 'Khelo India' scheme, digital payments and good governance in 'PM SVANidhi Yojana', holistic development through 'One District One Product' scheme and seamless, end-to-end delivery of services without human intervention.

The PM's Office said a total of 16 awards will be given this year.



