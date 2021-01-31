PM Modi To Address 2021's First 'Mann Ki Baat' Today

This will be the 73rd episode of PM Modi's Mann ki Baat radio programme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address this year's first Mann Ki Baat at 11 am on Sunday.

This will be the 73rd episode of the monthly radio programme.

"Tune in tomorrow, January 31 at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat," Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet on Saturday.

In the last episode of Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister had said that demand for India made products was increasing across the country, with people supporting the cause of ''vocal for local''. He had urged the industry leaders to ensure that Indian products are world-class.

He had also appealed to the citizens to take new year resolutions for the betterment of the country, use more local products in their day-to-day lives and aim to make the country free from plastic.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio programme to the nation, which is broadcasted on the last Sunday of every month.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)