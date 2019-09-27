'Elected With Most Votes In World': PM Lists Centre's Achievements At UN

PM Modi addressed the United Nations General Assembly on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday opened with his resounding victory in national elections earlier this year, going on to list what he called were "rapid changes" in one of the world's civilisations. PM Modi's speech at the premier global arena was his first of his second term and the third since taking office in 2014.

"The world's biggest elections were held in the world's biggest democracy. I was elected with the highest number of votes in the world. I am here amongst you with that mandate," he said.

Listing his government's achievements, he spoke about the flagship sanitation scheme 'Swachh Bharat Mission' and the health insurance scheme 'Ayushman Bharat'.

"When a developing nation successfully runs the world's biggest sanitation programme, builds 11 crore toilets in just five years, it sends an inspirational message to the world," he said.

"When a developing nation runs the world's health assurance scheme that covers 50 crore people, then it shows the world a new direction," he added.

"When a developing nation successfully runs the world's largest financial inclusion programme, it creates hope for all the world's poor. When a developing nation runs the world's largest digital identity programme, ensures them their rights, saves nearly $20 billion, it presents a new hope to the world," the Prime Minister said.

He drew his first round of applause as he informed the UN Genral Assembly of India's move to ban single-use plastic and then when he said India will eradicate tuberculosis by 2025.

"How are we able to do this? How is India changing so rapidly? India is a thousands-of-year old civilisation," PM Modi said.

"We are working not just for the welfare of our people, we are working for welfare of the world. Our motto is Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas," he added.

"We are working not to show off but out of a sense of responsibility... The efforts may be ours but the results will be for the entire world," PM Modi said.

PM Modi, the fourth speaker on the fourth day of the general debate, also spoke about the challenges of terrorism and climate change in the speech that lasted a little over 20 minutes.

