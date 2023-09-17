"First Be Vocal For Local, Then Go Global": PM Sends A Message On Birthday

PM Modi inaugurated the YashoBhoomi convention centre on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday tweaked his 'vocal for local' slogan to add a 'global' angle that aims to take local products to international markets.

Speaking at the inauguration of YashoBhoomi - a world class convention centre in Delhi - on his birthday, the Prime Minister also appealed to the citizens to buy local products during the upcoming festive seasons.

"Shouldn't locally-made products reach the global markets? For this, you first have to be vocal for local, and then turn local into global. Ganesh Chaturthi, Dhanteras, Deepavali, and a lot other festivals are going to come. I urge all citizens to buy local (products during this time)," he said.

It is the responsibility of the entire country to live up to the 'vocal for local' campaign, he said, urging people to buy products, whether small or big, which have the tag of 'Vishwakarma' artisans.

Vishwakarma, the Hindu god of machines and tools, refers to the traditional artisans and craftsmen in this context. The PM launched a scheme today, named Vishwakarma Yojana, which will benefit such craftsmen.

PM Modi also dedicated to the nation the Phase 1 of the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), called Yashobhoomi, which he said will play a big role in taking local products to the global stage.

He also urged artisans and craftsmen to buy 'Made In India' toolkits from GST-registered shops.