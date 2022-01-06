PM's Road Journey Was Cleared By Punjab Top Cop: Government Sources

The Punjab police was informed in advance about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's road journey and there have been multiple communications about securing roads, government sources said a day after the security lapse in Punjab.

That Punjab Police was not aware of the security threats to PM Modi is a myth, sources said.

"Internal documents from Punjab police show multiple communications by Punjab Police about securing the roads for PM's visit and journey,"sources said, adding there was talk about a "traffic diversion plan in advance because a dharna may result in road block".

"There is also mention in the internal communication that to keep a watch on the movement of farmers and that they should not be allowed to move to district Ferozepur to disrupt the rally," sources in the government said.