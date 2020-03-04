PM Won't Participate In Holi Events, Cites Experts' Advice On Coronavirus

PM Modi on Tuesday said there was "no need to panic" over fresh coronavirus cases. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning tweeted that he would not participate in any Holi events this year as experts have advised against "mass gatherings to avoid coronavirus spread". Three new cases of the deadly illness, which emerged in China and spread to over 60 countries in the last two months, were reported in India within 48 hours till Tuesday.

"Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme," PM Modi tweeted this morning.

Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 4, 2020

PM Modi's latest tweet comes after he said on Tuesday that he had "an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus" and "there is no need to panic".

Asking all Indians to "work together (and) take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection", the Prime Minister also listed "basic protective measures", including frequent washing of hands and covering the mouth with a tissue when sneezing or coughing.

Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020

Three fresh coronavirus cases were reported in three different cities in India within 48 hours till Tuesday - Delhi, Hyderabad and Jaipur.

The Delhi patient, 45, had recently traveled to Italy, which has also emerged as a hub of coronavirus outbreak. In Jaipur, an Italian tourist - who landed in Delhi last month and traveled to Rajasthan - has tested positive. A group of 21 Italian tourists he was travelling with and his wife are also under watch.

In Hyderabad, a 24-year-old software engineer who works in Bengaluru tested positive. He had worked with people from Hong Kong in Dubai last month, where he is suspected to have contracted the virus.

The global death count from the outbreak has crossed 3,000 and cases soared around the world with six deaths in the United States.