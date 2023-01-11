PM Says RRR's Golden Globes Win 'Has Made Every Indian Very Proud'

RRR's Golden Globes win has made every Indian very proud, said PM Modi. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated Team 'RRR' for their historic win at the Golden Globes. The viral 'Naatu Naatu' song from the SS Rajamouli-directed blockbuster won in the Best Original Song category. The awards were declared early this morning.

A very special accomplishment! Compliments to @mmkeeravaani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj. I also congratulate @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie. This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud. https://t.co/zYRLCCeGdE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2023

Congratulations to the whole cast and crew of RRR on this fantastic achievement. There can not be a prouder moment for our country than our art getting recognition in the highest global arenas. https://t.co/1KdrWaUxpO — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 11, 2023

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too congratulated the cast and the crew of the movie, and said, "There cannot be a prouder moment for our country than our art getting recognition in the highest global arenas."

The movie was represented at the Golden Globe Awards by its stars, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, who played the role of freedom fighters, besides Mr Rajamouli.

The period drama narrates the stories of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju, set in the British-occupied India of the 1920s.

The movie was also nominated in the Best Non-English Language Film category.