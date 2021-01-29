'This Budget Will Be Seen As Part Of 4-5 Mini Budgets Of 2020': PM

PM Modi wants Parliament to have a decadal outlook for the country's progress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the upcoming Union Budget was the next in a series of mini-budgets presented in the past year. He also set out his priority of using the first Parliamentary session of the decade to chart out a bright future for India.

"This is the Budget Session. For the first time in India's history, in a way, the Finance Minister had to present 4-5 mini budgets in 2020 in the form of different packages. So this Budget will be seen as a part of those 4-5 mini budgets, I believe this," PM Modi said at Parliament House today.

"Today commences the first Session of this decade. This decade is very important for the bright future of India. A golden opportunity has come before the nation to fulfill the dreams seen by the freedom fighters: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament," he said.

He said the must be fully utilised and that the discussions in this session must focus on the decade. He asserted that Parliament will not lag in making its contribution towards the fulfillment of people's aspiration.

The Budget session of Parliament begins today with President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the two Houses. Today's address, however, has been boycotted by some 18 parties, protesting against three new agricultural laws that has sparked a furore among major sections of farmers across the country. Amid the raging agitation, this is the first time Parliament is meeting since the Monsoon session last year.