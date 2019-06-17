"Forget Numbers": PM Reaches Out To Opposition Before Parliament Session

Parliament session: PM Narendra Modi addresses the media outside Parliament House

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today underscored the constructive role of the opposition in a healthy democracy as the 17th Lok Sabha was convened today. Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament House, PM Modi said, "Every word of the opposition is valuable... The Opposition need not bother about their numbers. I hope they speak actively and participate in the house proceedings". The opposition has been in disarray after their shock defeat in the recently concluded national elections and is yet to hold a strategy session - customary before every session of parliament. The monsoon session begins today, during which the government will present the budget and focus on a few key bills after the members take oath and a Speaker is chosen.