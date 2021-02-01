PM Modi Says 'Village, Farmer At The Heart Of This Budget'

Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman called the Union Budget a "proactive budget".

Farmers and villages are at the "heart of this year's budget", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today, amid a red-hot debate over farmers' income that is sweeping several states including Punjab and Haryana. Calling it a "proactive budget", he said, "There has been focus on helping farmers increase their income".

Concern over a gradual phasing out of Minimum Support Prices offered by the government has triggered bitter protests after three farm laws were passed in parliament in September.

The government, which has been focusing on hiking the MSP to address the issue, today said the agricultural credit target for this year has been set at 16.5 lakh crore.

Besides 1,000 more agricultural mandis – another area of concern for farmers – will be integrated into the government's national digital agricultural trading platform "eNAM".

Presenting the budget in parliament, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the MSP regime had gone through "sea change" to assure prices at least 1.5 times the production cost.

There has also been a sharp increase in procurement of foodgrain and payment to farmers, the Finance Minister said, adding, "The government is committed to the welfare of farmers."