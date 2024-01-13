'Reflection Of Developed India': PM Modi After Atal Setu's Grand Inauguration In Mumbai

"Atal Setu, a pioneering project that will transform infrastructure in Mumbai," PM Modi said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri - Nhava Sheva Atal Setu on January 12. On Saturday, the Prime Minister shared a video where he highlighted the significance of Atal Setu, also known as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL).

Built at a cost of ₹ 17,840 crore, it is the longest sea bridge in the country connecting Sewri in Mumbai and the Nhava Sheva area in Raigad district.

The video posted by PM Modi on X, formerly Twitter, showcases moments from the inauguration event and offers a glimpse of the sea bridge.

"Atal Setu, a pioneering project that will transform infrastructure in Mumbai! Happy to have inaugurated it yesterday," the Prime Minister wrote in the caption.

In the 2-minute clip, PM Modi said in Hindi, "Atal Setu is a reflection of a developed India. It provides a glimpse of the kind of developed India we aspire to become. Atal Setu symbolises the awakening of the ambition that the entire country envisioned in the year 2014."

"In these 10 years, our nation has witnessed the realisation of its dreams and the transformation of challenges into achievements. Atal Setu is a reflection of this sentiment," he added.

"Anyone looking at Atal Setu today can proudly say that the number of wires used in it can encircle the entire Earth. They will be pleased that the distance between Mumbai and Raigarh has been significantly reduced. The journey that used to take several hours can now be completed in minutes," PM Modi said.

This extensive Atal Setu will now bring Pune and Goa even closer to Mumbai, he said, adding that it is also proof of his government's commitment that for India's development, "we are ready to confront even the seas, and we can overcome the waves."

After the inauguration, PM Modi travelled to Navi Mumbai Airport in Panvel, via the 21.8 km long sea bridge. Stretching over 16.5 km on the sea and 5.5 km on land, Atal Setu is the longest sea bridge in India.

Atal Setu aims to improve connectivity in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, making travel between key locations like Sewri and Nhava Sheva faster, reducing it from two hours to just 20 minutes. This bridge also shortens the route from Mumbai to Pune, Goa and South India.