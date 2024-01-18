PM Modi Releases Commemorative Postage Stamps On Ram Temple

PM Modi today released commemorative postage stamps on the Ram temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today released commemorative postage stamps on the Ram temple in Ayodhya and a book of stamps issued on Lord Ram around the world, and said these are not merely pieces of paper but act as medium to pass on historical events to future generations.

These tickets are the smallest form of history books, artefacts and historical sites and serve as a miniature form of epics and great ideas, he said in a video message.

Officials said the components of the design include the Ram temple, the 'chaupai' 'Mangal Bhavan Amangal Hari', sun, Saryu river and sculptures in and around the temple.

PM Modi said the appeal of Ram, Sita and Ramayana goes beyond the boundaries of time, society, caste, religion and region and connects with everyone.

Quoting Valmiki, the author of Ramayana, the prime minister said the epic and the Ram's personality will live on among people as long as there are mountains and rivers on earth.

Ramayana gives the message of the victory of love and teaches people sacrifice, unity and bravery in the most difficult of times while connecting humanity, he said, adding that is why the epic has been a centre of global attraction and is looked at with respect everywhere.

The six stamps released by him are on the Ram temple, Lord Ganesh, Lord Hanuman, Jatayu, Kevatraj and Ma Shabri, officials said. The release of the stamps comes days before the consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya temple on January 22.

The stamp book is an attempt to showcase the international appeal of Lord Ram and the 48-page book covers stamps issued by more than of 20 countries, including the US, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, Cambodia, and organisations like the UN.

PM Modi said the stamps and the book will help the youths learn a lot and infused with the spirit of devotion to Lord Ram.

They also offer a glimpse into the temple's architecture and into the philosophy of panchtatva as well, he said.

Many countries have issued postage stamps on Lord Ram, PM Modi noted, adding that he has been an equally great icon for many outside India and has made deep impact on different civilisations.

In the book, a gold leaf of sun rays and 'chaupai' lend a majestic icon to this miniature sheet, officials noted, adding that the five physical elements, sky, air, fire, earth and water, are reflected through various design elements and establish their perfect harmony which is essential for all manifestations.



