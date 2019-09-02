'Now Everyone Wants Gujarati Food': PM Modi Praises Home State's Cuisine

"Now, everyone asks where do we get good Gujarati food," PM Modi said (File photo)

People have changed their mind about Gujarati food and now everyone wants to try the cuisine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today showering praises on his home state's food.

Speaking at the inauguration of the second state bhawan of Gujarat in Delhi, PM Modi said earlier people did not like Gujarati food as they found it to be too sweet.

"There was a time when people, especially those from North India, didn't like Gujarati food because they thought it is too sweet. They used to say you put sugar even in bitter gourd. Now everyone asks where do we get good Gujarati food," the prime minister said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and a number of IPS and IAS officers watched on as PM Modi delivered a speech dotted with Gujarati food anecdotes.

He also suggested that the Gujarat government should promote cultural programmes and food festivals in the state bhawan to connect the rest of the country with the state.

PM Modi stepped down as the Gujarat Chief Minister in 2014 after being elected Prime Minister. He was elected for a second term this year after the BJP swept the national elections.

(with inputs from PTI and ANI)

