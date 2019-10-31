PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes To Indira Gandhi On Her Death Anniversary

"Tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary," PM Modi said in a tweet. The prime minister had paid tributes to Indira Gandhi in the latest edition of his "Mann ki Baat" radio address on September 27 as well.

All India | | Updated: October 31, 2019 15:34 IST
PM Modi paid tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi. (File)


New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary on Thursday. The then prime minister, Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her bodyguards here in 1984.

"Tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary," PM Modi said in a tweet. The prime minister had paid tributes to Indira Gandhi in the latest edition of his "Mann ki Baat" radio address on September 27 as well.



