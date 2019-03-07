PM Modi "Pakistan's Poster Boy, Not Us": Rahul Gandhi Hits Back

PM Modi had said the air strike happened in Pakistan, but some sitting in India were hit by it.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for calling the opposition grand alliance the "poster boys of Pakistan" for its questions on India's air strike on a terror camp in Pakistan last week.

Rahul Gandhi said "it is he who is Pakistan's poster boy, not us". "(PM) Modi got ISI to probe Pathankot attack. He invited then Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif for his swearing-in. He, not us, is the poster boy of Pakistan," Mr Gandhi said.

Several opposition leaders have been demanding to know the casualty figures and details of the February 26 air strike in which Indian fighter jets bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in Pakistan's Balakot.

The government has not put out any official figures so far.

The Prime Minister on Wednesday said the air strike happened in Pakistan, but "some of those sitting in India were hit by it".

"These "mahamilavati (grand adulteration)" persons have become poster boys of Pakistan by terming it as an ambassador of peace. They are misleading people of the country and trying to demoralise our armed forces by asking for proofs of the IAF air strike," PM Modi said in his address at a political meeting in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the Foreign Secretary had not given any casualty figure in his media briefing after the air strike and only gave a statement which is the government's "position".

Home Minister Rajnath Singh had attacked the Congress said the party is not willing to accept an assessment by the National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) that said some 300 mobile phones were active at the Jaish camp before the Air Force's fighter jets bombed it.

India struck the Jaish camp in Balakot following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in which over Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers were killed.