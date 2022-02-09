"They Distributed Sweets Even After Defeat Because...": PM On Losing Poll

PM Modi said the BJP started winning after losing many, many, elections. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while exuding confidence that the BJP will have a resounding victory in the coming round of state election, said an election, for him, is like "open university" which offers opportunities for "new recruitments and to polish ourselves".

Speaking to news agency ANI in an exclusive interview, PM Modi said the party has arrived at this phase of victory by facing numerous feats.

"The BJP started winning after losing many, many, elections," PM Modi said. "We have seen so many defeats, seen deposits getting lost".

Then he recounted an anecdote from the Jan Sangh days - when they contested under the "lamp symbol" -- to illustrate the mindset of finding positives even in a defeat.

"Once I saw after an election people were distributing sweets. I wondered why since they have all lost. So they said three of the party candidates did not lose their deposits," the Prime Minister said.

"We have come through those times. So I have seen victory and defeat both. So when we win, our aim is to win the hearts of the people too," he said.

"When we win, we try to connect to grassroots and leave no stone unturned in winning hearts. We look for hope even in defeats. For us, polls are like open universities that offer opportunities for new recruitments and to polish ourselves," he said.

Ahead of the elections in five states, PM Modi said denied any atmosphere of anti-incumbency in states where the BJP has received the opportunity to work. The atmosphere, he said, is one of "pro-incumbency".

"Wherever BJP got the opportunity to work with stability, there the environment is of 'pro-incumbency' instead of 'anti-incumbency'. The BJP always emerges victoriously with 'pro-incumbency' in elections," the Prime Minister said.