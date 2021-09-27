'From Registration To Certification, No System As Massive As CoWIN': PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lavished praise on the CoWIN platform, declaring "from vaccination registration to certification, no system is as massive".

The Prime Minister's callout to CoWIN comes amid concerns flagged by the United Kingdom, which last week cited "vaccination certification issues" when it said that even double-vaccinated Indians would have to quarantine when arriving in that country.

PM Modi was speaking today at the launch of his government's flagship medical welfare scheme - the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, a key component of which is a unique ID for every citizen to which all their personal medical and health records can be linked and transported.