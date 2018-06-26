PM Modi In Mumbai Highlights: PM Modi Set To Inaugurate Business Meet

PM Modi's Mumbai Visit: PM Modi has arrived in Mumbai for the inauguration

Here are the highlights for PM Modi's Mumbai Visit:



10:55 (IST) PM Modi has reached Mumbai's National Centre for the Performing Arts, where he is set to inaugurate the third annual meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank or AIIB.

10:41 (IST) PM Modi reaches Mumbai



PM Modi has reached Mumbai to inaugurate the AIIB meeting.



PM Narendra Modi arrives in Mumbai, he would be attending the annual meeting of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and will also address party workers later pic.twitter.com/BGEqaNlplw - ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Mumbai to inaugurate the third annual meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) at Mumbai's National Centre for the Performing Arts today.The theme for this year's meeting is "Mobilising finance for infrastructure: innovation and collaboration".The Prime Minister will meet business leaders and captains of industry, for a discussion on issues such as economic growth, infrastructure development, policy initiatives, investment, innovation and job creation.He will also address BJP workers in Mumbai on the emergency and democratic values. PM Modi will speak at the BJP event that aims to express gratitude towards those who fought against the Emergency in 1975 and dwell upon conserving the democratic values. The Mumbai unit of the BJP has organised the event, coinciding with the 43rd anniversary of the Emergency.