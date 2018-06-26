PM Modi In Mumbai Highlights: PM Modi Set To Inaugurate Business Meet

PM Narendra Modi will meet business leaders and captains of industry, for a discussion on issues such as economic growth, infrastructure development, policy initiatives, investment, innovation and job creation

All India | Edited by | Updated: June 26, 2018 10:55 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
PM Modi In Mumbai Highlights: PM Modi Set To Inaugurate Business Meet

PM Modi's Mumbai Visit: PM Modi has arrived in Mumbai for the inauguration

Mumbai:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Mumbai to inaugurate the third annual meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) at Mumbai's National Centre for the Performing Arts today.

The theme for this year's meeting is "Mobilising finance for infrastructure: innovation and collaboration".

The Prime Minister will meet business leaders and captains of industry, for a discussion on issues such as economic growth, infrastructure development, policy initiatives, investment, innovation and job creation.

He will also address BJP workers in Mumbai on the emergency and democratic values. PM Modi will speak at the BJP event that aims to express gratitude towards those who fought against the Emergency in 1975 and dwell upon conserving the democratic values. The Mumbai unit of the BJP has organised the event, coinciding with the 43rd anniversary of the Emergency.
 

Here are the highlights for PM Modi's Mumbai Visit:




Jun 26, 2018
10:55 (IST)
PM Modi has reached Mumbai's National Centre for the Performing Arts, where he is set to inaugurate the third annual meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank or AIIB.
Jun 26, 2018
10:41 (IST)
PM Modi reaches Mumbai

PM Modi has reached Mumbai to inaugurate the AIIB meeting.


No more content
Comments

Trending

Narendra ModiNarendra Modi in MumbaiAsian Infrastructure Investment Bank

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonTata CliqCleartripBest phones

................................ Advertisement ................................