BJP's 'Modi Ka Parivar' Reply To Lalu Yadav's 'No Family' Swipe At PM

A day after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Yadav's personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, top BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda, added "Modi ka parivar" to their social media handles today.

Addressing a rally of the INDIA Opposition bloc in Patna, the veteran politician had yesterday hit back at the Prime Minister's charge of dynasty politics against Opposition parties, including RJD. "What can we do if Narendra Modi does not have a family of his own?" he had said.

The RJD chief had also said the Prime Minister "is not even a true Hindu" and questioned why he did not shave this head and face after his mother's death in 2022.

In a clear message of solidarity, top BJP leaders today added "Modi ka parivar" to their social media handles. The leaders who added the phrase, meaning "Modi's family", to their handles on X include Mr Shah, Mr Nadda, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Anurag Thakur and veteran BJP leader and former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The "Modi ka parivar" campaign is on the lines of the "Main bhi chowkidar" drive ahead of the 2019 general election. BJP leaders had then added "Main bhi chowkidar (I am a watchman too)" to their social media handles to counter Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "Chowkidaar chor hai" jab at the Prime Minister.