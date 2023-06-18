Why PM's Upcoming State Visit To US Is More Special Than His Earlier Trips

The state visit invitation points to deep partnership between India, US

On June 22, Washington will roll out the red carpet for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, making him just the third world leader, after France's Emmanuel Macron and South Korea's Yoon Suk Yeol, to be invited by President Joe Biden for a state visit and dinner -- the highest ranked diplomatic reception typically reserved for only the closest of allies.

The state visit invitation to Prime Minister Modi by the Biden administration is indicative of the deep and close partnership between the two countries.

This will be Narendra Modi's first state visit to the US during his nine years as Prime Minister.

The last Indian Prime Minister to visit the US on a state visit was Dr Manmohan Singh in November 2009.

Prime Minister Modi's previous visits to the US were classified as a working visit (2014), working lunch (2016) and official working visit (2017). His 2019 visit is described by the US Department of State website as one in which he "Participated in a rally in Houston, Texas".

The US extending the honour to India shows how crucial India is for the US' effort to develop a strong countervailing force to China in the Indo-Pacific.

State visits are rare, exceptional and prestigious, and are seen as the highest form of expression of friendly bilateral ties.

A state visit is an invitation extended by the head of a State to his official residence, and reserved only for close allies.

According to US' diplomatic policy, the president can host no more than one leader from any nation once every four years.

State visits generally have more pomp, grandeur and ceremony. The White House embarks on elaborate preparations for state visits.

A state visit, according to diplomatic protocol, is considered the highest ranked visit, as opposed to official visit, official working visit or guest of the government visit.

In 1961, President John F Kennedy and First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy hosted the first state dinner for then Prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. President S Radhakrishnan went to the US on a state visit in 1963.

What happens on a state visit?

State visits typically have ceremonies such as a flight line ceremony - where the visiting head of state is greeted on the tarmac after landing, a 21-gun salute on arrival at White House, a White House dinner, exchange of diplomatic gifts, an invitation to stay at the US President's guesthouse across the Pennsylvania Avenue, and flag streetlining.

Usually, only the head of state is invited on state visits. In case of parliamentary democracies, the head of government is invited, owing to the ceremonial nature of their head of state.

The US president is expected to be joined by the American political brass, including his Cabinet members and Congressional leaders.

While state dinners have traditionally been held in the State Dining Room of White House, recent presidents have hosted these events in the lawns of the White House to accommodate more guests and make the events grander. They can have 100-120 guests.