Rahul Gandhi's 2-Point Quiz On PM, CBI Chief Comes With The Answer

Congress president Rahul Gandhi launched another scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this time over CBI director Alok Verma who was reinstated as the head of the agency. Mr Gandhi, in a tweet, alleged that PM Modi is in a "tearing hurry" to "sack" Mr Verma because of the Rafale jet deal.

Mr Gandhi's attack comes a day after a high-powered select committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi met to decide whether Mr Verma can take any major policy decisions.

Alok Verma was on Tuesday reinstated as CBI boss by the Supreme Court, which scrapped an October government order divesting him of his powers and sending him on leave. While restoring him, the Supreme Court said Mr Verma cannot take any major policy decisions until a high-powered select committee comprising the Prime Minister, the Leader of Opposition and the Chief Justice of India meet and decide on his status.

"1. Why is the PM in such a tearing hurry to sack the CBI Chief? 2. Why will he not allow the CBI Chief to present his case in front of the selection committee ? Answer: RAFALE," Mr Gandhi tweeted.

The outcome of the meeting, which took place at the prime minister's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg, was not known. The committee, which will meet again today, has to give its report within a week.

After the Supreme Court order, Rahul Gandhi had reinforced his allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government on the Rafale deal.

"Nothing is going to save the PM from Rafale. The evidence is open and shut," the Congress chief had said on Tuesday, asked whether the government's midnight move to send him for forced leave was linked to the Rafale allegations.

"It is pretty clear that the prime minister has helped Anil Ambani get Rs. 30,000 crores. 100 per cent, without a shadow of doubt, the nation will know this," Mr Gandhi had said.

The Congress and other opposition parties allege that the government went for a less-than-lucrative deal for 36 Rafale jets with France's Dassault so that Anil Ambani's defence company could snag an offset contract with Dassault.

The government, as well as Anil Ambani, have rejected the charges.

