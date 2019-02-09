PM Modi In Northeast LIVE Updates: PM To Inaugurate Development Projects

PM Modi In Northeast: PM Narendra Modi will kick off his two-day tour of the Northeast where he will inaugurate a host of development projects.

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 09, 2019 10:31 IST
PM Modi will visit the north east states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura (PTI File Photo)

New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off his two-day tour of the Northeast last evening amid angry protests over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill. Activists greeted the Prime Minister with black flags with several civil society groups across the Northeast, including the All Assam Students Union, deciding to intensify their ongoing agitation today. Slogans of "Narendra Modi, Go Back" were heard as activists stood by the roads waving black flags as PM Modi's motorcade was heading to Raj Bhawan from the airport last evening.

PM Modi will kick off his two-day tour of the Northeast by visiting Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura. He will lay the foundation of a greenfield airport at Hollongi in Arunachal Pradesh's Parum Pare district at around 10 am.

He will also launch work for a strategic tunnel in Sela, which will reduce travel time to the India-China border town of Tawang by over an hour. He will then leave for Assam's Guwahati where he will lay the foundation of a six-lane bridge over the river Brahmaputra and kick-off construction work of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences or AIIMS - India's premier hospital and medical research facility - at Changsari.

He will also inaugurate two key energy projects for Assam-Numaligarh Refinery's bio-diesel plant and the Barauni-Guwahati gas pipeline. In Arunachal Pradesh, the prime minister will launch a new, dedicated Door Darshan channel for the state, aptly named 'DD Arun Prabha'. PM Modi's last stop for the day will be in Tripura, where he is scheduled to arrive at around 3.30 pm.

Here are the LIVE Updates on PM Narendra Modi's visit to the Northeast:


Feb 09, 2019
10:31 (IST)
PM Modi has reached Arunachal Pradesh capital Itanagar
Feb 09, 2019
10:26 (IST)
Elections 2019: PM Narendra Modi shares photos of the Northeast on his Instagram account, tweets followers to "have a look"
Feb 09, 2019
10:19 (IST)
PM Narendra Modi shares photos of the Northeast on his Instagram account, tweets followers to "have a look"
Feb 09, 2019
10:16 (IST)
PM Narendra Modi will launch Doordarshan's Arun Prabha Channel at Arunachal Pradesh capital Itanagar

PM Modi will launch Doordarshan's Arun Prabha channel at Arunachal Pradesh capital Itanagar.
Feb 09, 2019
10:08 (IST)
PM Modi was shown black flags in at least two places in Guwahati on second consecutive day over citizenship bill, according to news agency Press Trust of India
Feb 09, 2019
10:05 (IST)
Read Here: Elections 2019: PM Narendra Modi Braves Black Flags, Protests To Launch Projects In Northeast
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is leading the Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign blitzkrieg ahead of this year's Lok Sabha election, is set for a whirlwind tour of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura today. Giving impetus to the BJP's Lok Sabha election campaign, PM Modi's visit to the three northeastern states today is part of his ten-state visit in just five days.
