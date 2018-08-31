PM Modi In Nepal Live Updates: Leaders Meet At BIMSTEC Retreat In Kathmandu

On day 2 of PM Modi's visit to Nepal for the BIMSTEC summit, he will be holding bilateral meetings with leaders of Thailand, Nepal, Myanmar, and Bhutan.

All India | Edited by | Updated: August 31, 2018 11:34 IST
The leaders of BIMSTEC member nations are meeting in Kathmandu for the 4th annual summit.

Kathmandu: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Kathmandu to attend the 4th BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) Summit where he is pitching for enhanced connectivity and greater "cooperation and coordination" among member states. PM Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with leaders of Thailand, Myanmar, Bhutan and Nepal today. The prime minister has said that the region has become a meeting point for India's Neighbourhood First and Act East policies.

The theme of this year's summit is 'Towards a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable Bay of Bengal region' which, PM Modi said, will enable the member-countries to shape a collective response to their common aspirations and challenges.

On his arrival in Nepal on Thursday, PM Modi was received by Ishwar Pokhrel, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister of Nepal. Later in the day, the prime minister held bilateral talks with regional leaders, including Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

BIMSTEC is a regional grouping of seven nations; Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bhutan and Nepal. The grouping accounts for 22 per cent of the global population and has a combined GDP of $2.8 trillion.

 

Here are the live updates of Day 2 of the BIMSTEC Summit:

 


Aug 31, 2018
11:34 (IST)
PM Modi Meets With President of Myanmar At BIMSTEC Summit

PM Modi met Win Myint, President of Myanmar on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit. "Discussion focused on development cooperation, energy and other areas of bilateral cooperation," the foreign ministry said.
Aug 31, 2018
11:30 (IST)
Aug 31, 2018
11:28 (IST)
PM Modi holds talks with the Prime Minister of Thailand, Prayuth Chan-ocha

The two sides "held productive talks in Kathmandu. Their discussions focussed on strengthening bilateral cooperation between India and Thailand," according to a statement by the Prime Minister's office.
Aug 31, 2018
11:19 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Leaders' Retreat in Kathmandu with others leaders of BIMSTEC.
