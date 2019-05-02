Cyclone Fani Likely To Hit Odisha Tomorrow, PM Reviews Preps: 10 Points

Cyclone Fani: PM Modi reviews preparedness with his senior officers

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today chaired a high-level meeting to review preparedness on the ground ahead of Cyclone Fani. The cyclone is expected to make landfall tomorrow afternoon on the Odisha coast, south of Puri. The Prime Minister instructed his senior officers to stay in close touch with states, which are likely to bear the brunt the cyclone, and ensure effective measures are taken. According to the latest forecast by the Joint Typhoon Warning Centre (JWTC), Fani, is the most severe cyclonic storm since the super cyclone of 1999 that devastated large parts of the state.