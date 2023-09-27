Pics: PM Modi's Day Out With Robots At Gujarat Science City

PM Modi visited the robotics gallery at Gujarat science city

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today visited the robotics gallery at Gujarat Council Of Science City and was fascinated by the robots there. The Prime Minister took to Instagram to share photos of the visit, one of which showed a robot serving him tea.

"Fascinating Robotics Gallery at Gujarat Science City. Don't miss the picture of the Robot serving us tea as well!," the Prime Minister captioned his Insta post. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on his visit to the gallery.

In the photos, the Prime Minister was seen observing the robots at the gallery. The gallery, a new addition to the science city, is spread over more than 11,000 square metres. The science city's website says the gallery aims to "provide a platform for the visitors to explore the ever-advancing field of robotics".

The Prime Minister is in Gujarat to attend an event marking two decades of Vibrant Gujarat summit.

The summit was initiated by Prime Minister Modi during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister.

The Vibrant Gujarat Summit, the Prime Minister tweeted, "is a testament to Gujarat's unwavering commitment to economic development". "Over the years, the Summits have brought together key stakeholders across sectors, furthered growth and most importantly, created opportunities for several youngsters of Gujarat," he said.

During his visit to his home state, the Prime Minister will inaugurate several development projects. These include village Wi-Fi facilities that will take Internet connectivity to 7,500 villages across 22 districts of Gujarat. The Prime Minister will also launch projects worth Rs 4,505 crore under the Mission Schools of Excellence, the state government has said.