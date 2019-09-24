PM Narendra Modi, Donald Trump To Hold Bilateral Meeting Soon: LIVE Updates

PM Modi, Donald Trump New York Meet: Trump earlier praised PM Modi at "Howdy, Modi!" (File Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump today on the fourth day of his US visit. The bilateral meeting comes days after President Trump gave a speech praising the Prime Minister at "Howdy, Modi!" a grand event held in US' Houston. At the event, PM Modi and President Trump, along with several US Congressmen, took turns to praise the strength of the ties between US and India. The bilateral holds significance as there is a possibility of both the leaders signing a limited trade deal.
The meeting between the two will take place after President Trump concludes his speech at the UN General Assembly.
India will also host a special session on Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary celebrations, where around half a dozen world leaders are expected to speak. India will also dedicate the Gandhi Solar Park which will have 193 solar panels on the roof of the UN headquarters at New York, with one solar panel for each country.
A UN stamp to honour Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary will also be released after the bilateral meeting.
Here are the LIVE Updates on the bilateral meeting between PM Modi, Trump at New York:
Donald Trump had again offered to mediate over Kashmir
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday once again made a pitch to help resolve differences between India and Pakistan, in the fourth offer at mediation which India has strongly opposed so far.
"I think as far as Pakistan is concerned, India, they're talking, I'm certainly willing to help. I think they would in a certain way like my help. But they've to both want it. They have very different views and I'm concerned about it," he told reporters ahead of his address to the UN General Assembly.
The statement comes less than 24 hours after Mr Trump, with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan by his side, renewed his offer of arbitration on Kashmir.
India responded curtly to the offer, saying its position - that there can be no third-party mediation - is known.
The Foreign Ministry urged the media to wait for Tuesday, when President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are set to meet for talks.
Donald Trump to meet with PM Narendra Modi soon after addressing the UN General Assembly
Donald Trump is currently speaking at the UN General Assembly
