PM Narendra Modi, Donald Trump To Hold Bilateral Meeting Soon: LIVE Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump today on the fourth day of his US visit. The bilateral meeting comes days after President Trump gave a speech praising the Prime Minister at "Howdy, Modi!" a grand event held in US' Houston. At the event, PM Modi and President Trump, along with several US Congressmen, took turns to praise the strength of the ties between US and India. The bilateral holds significance as there is a possibility of both the leaders signing a limited trade deal.

The meeting between the two will take place after President Trump concludes his speech at the UN General Assembly.

India will also host a special session on Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary celebrations, where around half a dozen world leaders are expected to speak. India will also dedicate the Gandhi Solar Park which will have 193 solar panels on the roof of the UN headquarters at New York, with one solar panel for each country.

A UN stamp to honour Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary will also be released after the bilateral meeting.

