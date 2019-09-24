PM Modi, Donald Trump's Bilateral Meeting In New York Soon

PM Modi will meet Donald Trumo on sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump will meet on Tuesday in New York on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, just two days after both the leaders addressed a mega Indian community event in Houston.

The bilateral meeting is set for 12:15 pm local time or 9:45 pm IST at the UN Headquarters where Mr Trump's spoke at the UN General Debate in the iconic General Assembly hall.

Indian officials did not give details about the agenda of the meeting but trade, security and Pakistan-sponsored terrorism are likely to be discussed.

Hours before the meeting, Mr Trump once again made a pitch to help resolve differences between India and Pakistan, in the fourth offer at mediation which New Delhi has strongly opposed so far.

"I think as far as Pakistan is concerned, India, they're talking, I'm certainly willing to help. I think they would in a certain way like my help. But they've to both want it. They have very different views and I'm concerned about it," he told reporters ahead of his address to the UN General Assembly.

The statement came less than 24 hours after Mr Trump, with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan by his side, renewed his offer of arbitration on Kashmir.

India responded curtly to the offer, saying its position - that there can be no third-party mediation - is known.

Earlier, PM Modi held a series of bilateral meetings with several world leaders, including with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad.

PM Modi, who arrived here to attend the UN General Assembly session, addressed the UN Climate Action Summit and the high-level Universal Health Coverage as he began his five-day visit to New York on Monday.

On the sidelines of the UNGA, PM Modi interacted with a number of heads of state, including Ms Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad, Colombian President Ivan Duque Marquez, President Issoufou Mahamadou of Niger, President Hage Geingob of Namibia, Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Bhutan's Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte.

Briefing reporters about PM Modi's engagements, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a couple of meetings, the situation in the Jammu and Kashmir region did come up.

"You are aware that on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, we have engaged with several countries at different levels. But, you know, given the nature of the meeting on the sidelines, the focus was on bilateral issues mainly," Mr Kumar said.

India revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5 amid a tight security clampdown and communications blackout. Reacting to India's move, Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with New Delhi and expelled the Indian High Commissioner.

(With inputs from PTI)

