PM Distributes E-Property Cards To Beneficiaries Of SVAMITVA Scheme

PM also interacted with the beneficiaries of the scheme in Madhya Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed e-property cards to 1,71,000 beneficiaries under the SVAMITVA scheme in Madhya Pradesh via video conferencing on Wednesday.

He also interacted with the beneficiaries of the scheme in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also present during the event.

SVAMITVA is a Central Sector Scheme of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj that aims to provide property rights to the residents of rural inhabited areas. The scheme will pave the way for using the property as a financial asset by villagers for taking loans and other financial benefits, like in urban areas.

It aims to demarcate inhabited lands in rural areas through the latest surveying drone technology. The scheme has also provided a boost to the ecosystem of drone manufacturing in the country, PMO said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)