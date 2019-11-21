"Wishes To Newly-Weds": PM Congratulates MP Agatha Sangma On Her Wedding

PM Narendra Modi said former Lok Sabha speaker, PA Sangma, who died in 2016, would have been delighted to be at her daughte Agatha Sangma's wedding.

All India | | Updated: November 21, 2019 17:56 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Wishes To Newly-Weds': PM Congratulates MP Agatha Sangma On Her Wedding

Agatha Sangma from National People's Party represents Tura in Meghalaya in Lok Sabha.


New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated former Union Minister and Lok Sabha member Agatha Sangma on her wedding. He said former Lok Sabha speaker, PA Sangma, who died in 2016, would have been delighted to be at her daughter's wedding.

"Congratulations to Agatha and Patrick. Best wishes to the newly-weds. Congratulations also to your family on this happy and special occasion. My friend, the late PA Sangma, would have been delighted," PM Modi tweeted in response to a post by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

Conrad Sangma and Agatha Sangma are siblings.

Agatha Sangma from National People's Party represents Tura in Meghalaya in Lok Sabha. Her husband Patrick Rongma Marak works at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences in Shillong.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

agatha sangmaagatha sangma weddingpm modi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
FASTagMaharashtraOTETSensexParliamentJNUDelhiJharkhandAir Quality IndexLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusAnti Pollution MaskKeypad MobilePagalpanti MovieFASTag IndiaWorld Philosophy DayPragya Thakur

................................ Advertisement ................................