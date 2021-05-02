PM Congratulates Mamata 'Didi': 'Centre Will Continue To Support Bengal'

"From a negligible presence earlier, BJP's presence has significantly increased," PM Modi tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee this evening and assured that the Centre will continue to extend all possible support to the West Bengal Government to fulfil people's aspirations and also to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic". Counting the BJP's gains, he thanked the people of Bengal for their "blessing" to the party.



"From a negligible presence earlier, BJP's presence has significantly increased," PM Modi tweeted as the BJP - which had aspired to 200 of Bengal's 294 seats - headed for a victory only in 70-plus seats.