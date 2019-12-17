Breaking News
PM's Open Challenge To Congress And Allies Amid Row Over Citizenship Act
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today dared the Congress and its allies to openly announce that it was ready to give citizenship to every Pakistani citizen in a swipe at the opposition over its protests over the controversial Citizenship Act. The PM also accused the Congress of provoking Muslims and stoking fear over the new law that has triggered violent protests in several parts of the country.
