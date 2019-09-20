Corporate Tax Cut 'Historic, Win-Win For 130 Crore Indians': PM Modi

Corporate tax cut: PM Narendra Modi praised the announcement by Nirmala Sitharaman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that his government's corporate tax move was historic and would give great stimulus to his flagship Make in India scheme besides attracting investments. He also said this would create more jobs for crores of Indians.

"The step to cut corporate tax is historic. It is a great stimulus to #MakeInIndia, attract private investment from across the globe, improve competitiveness of our private sector, create more jobs and result in a win-win for 130 crore Indians," PM Modi tweeted after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the measures.

The PM added that the announcements in the last few weeks "clearly demonstrate that our government is leaving no stone unturned to make India a better place to do business, improve opportunities for all sections of society and increase prosperity to make India a $5 trillion economy."

The Finance Minister announced that corporate tax rate on domestic firm would be reduced from 35 per cent to 25.2 per cent to boost the economy after a six-year low in GDP growth. The markets have risen to a 10-year high after the announcement, with the S&P BSE Sensex surging over 2,000 points and the NSE Nifty climbing above 11,250 mark, after days of choppy trading.

