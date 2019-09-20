Corporate Tax Rate To Be Cut For Domestic Companies: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday that the government has decided to lower the corporate tax rate on domestic companies and new manufacturing firms, a move that is expected to boost the sluggish economy. The markets immediately rose after the announcement, with the Sensex surging over 900 points and Nifty climbing above 10,900 mark.

In a press briefing in Goa, Ms Sitharaman said that with this change, the tax rate for companies will be 17.01 per cent, inclusive of surcharge and cess.

These set of amendments are being brought about in taxation laws through an ordinance to amend the Income Tax Act, 1961, she said.

