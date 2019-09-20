Sensex Up 1,950 Points, Nifty Tops 11,250 After Corporate Tax Cut: 10 Things To Know

Domestic stock markets registered sharp gains on Friday morning after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in corporate tax rate for domestic companies and new manufacturing firms. The S&P BSE Sensex index soared as much as 1,897.00 points to 37,990.47, after the Finance Minister said that with the these changes, the effect tax rate for companies will be 25.2 per cent including all additional levies. The broader NSE Nifty benchmark index climbed to as much as 11,256.15 after the announcement, up 551.35 points from the previous close. Analysts say the reduction in corporate tax rate is a big positive for the markets.

Here are 10 things to know about the big move in share markets today:

At 11:18 am, the Sensex traded 1247.88 points - or 3.46 per cent - higher at 37,341.35 while the Nifty was at 10,965.50, up 260.70 points - or 2.44 per cent - from the previous close. Top percentage gainers on the 50-scrip index at the time were Tata Steel, Indiabulls Housing Finance, HDFC Bank, Yes Bank and Eicher Motors, trading between 4.62 per cent and 5.35 per cent higher. The new tax structure will take effect from April 1, 2019, and new companies formed from October 1 will attract a base tax rate of 15 per cent, instead of 30 per cent, the Finance Minister said. In a press briefing ahead of the 37th meeting of the GST Council, the Finance Minister said the total revenue foregone for reduction in corporate tax rate and other measures is estimated at Rs 1.45 lakh crore per year. Analysts said that the measures to lower the corporate tax outgo on domestic companies pushed the markets higher. "It is a very positive move that we expected from budget... Most high tax-paying companies, private sector as well as public sector, will benefit the most from the corporate tax measures," AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital, told NDTV. "Companies like ITC, Nestle, Colgate-Palmolive and auto makers, and even profitable PSU companies which pay high taxes, are likely to be among beneficiaries of these moves," he added. HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and HDFC were the top contributors to the upmove in Sensex. The government has in the past four weeks announced a number of measures aimed at boosting the economy, which grew at the slowest pace in six years in the quarter ended June. A number of measures - from the rollback of higher taxes on foreign investors to a mega bank merger plan - have been announced to push consumption and investments.

