PM Modi Calls Meeting Of Council Of Ministers On December 21

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of his Council of Ministers on December 21 at Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra Auditorium instead of Garvi Gujarat Bhavan in Delhi.

Earlier the meeting was to be held at Garvi Gujrat Bhavan. It will, however, now be held at Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra Auditorium at Rizal Marg Chanakyapuri. In the meeting, PM Modi will review the progress of the works done by the ministries over the last six months.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 10.30 am.

All Union Ministers including Secretaries of the Ministries have been asked to attend the crucial meeting. All the ministries have been asked to send their achievements of the last six months before the scheduled date of the meeting.

The ministers have also been asked to prepare a presentation on the works done by their ministries in the last six months and also their planning for the next four and a half years.

For this, the Council of Ministers is holding high-level meetings in their respective ministries to prepare the report and the vision document.

Senior functionaries of BJP including party working president JP Nadda and general secretary BL Santosh are also likely to participate in the meeting. The meeting of the Council of Ministers is being held after a gap of six months.

A similar meeting was last chaired by PM Modi on June 13, days after he took office for a second five-year term. In the previous meet, Modi had outlined the agenda for the respective ministries.

The Prime Minister had spelt out his priorities for ''Mission 2022'' and asked them to present a report card every three months for the review of the tasks done by them so that he will be able to monitor the status of high priority schemes being implemented by the various ministries.

According to sources, the Prime Minister is more concerned about the schemes and projects such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and the Jal Jeevan Mission, under which potable tap water will be provided for each household of the country and other key programmes as part of ''Mission 2022''.

On December 21, all these programmes will be reviewed so that the Prime Minister will get to know how different ministeries are performing under the respective Cabinet ministers. It is expected that the performance will be taken into account for the upcoming Cabinet reshuffle, which is slated to take place in a few weeks.

During the first meeting with the Council of Ministers in June, PM Modi had instructed all Cabinet ministers to reach their offices on time and avoid working from home. He had also asked them to involve their deputies in all important decisions of the ministries.

The Prime Minister had also asked his ministers to give time to the Members of Parliament (MPs) and party workers for the meeting and had stressed the need that their grievances are heard.

In the forthcoming meeting, Prime Minister Modi may also give some inputs for the works to be undertaken in the next six months.