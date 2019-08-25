Days After Phone Conversation, PM Modi, Boris Johnson Meet In France

PM Modi and Boris Johnson had spoken over the phone earlier this week.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson met in France on Sunday and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

"PM Modi begins by congratulating PM Johnson on England's spectacular win in the Third Test of the Ashes a short while ago. The two leaders are discussing ways to strengthen India-UK cooperation," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

This is the first meeting between the two leaders after Boris Johnson became Prime Minister last month, the third in fairly quick succession since Britain voted to leave the European Union in June 2016

The two leaders met at the French seaside town of Biarritz, where they arrived to attend the G7 Summit.

Their meeting came against the backdrop of the Centre revoking the special status to of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating it into two Union Territories.

Kashmir had figured in a phone conversation between the two leaders this week. Boris Johnson had told PM Modi that Kashmir remains a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan as far as the UK's view is concerned.

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after India abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status. India has categorically told the international community that Kashmir is an internal matter.

