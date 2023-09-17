Rahul Gandhi To Sharad Pawar, How INDIA Leaders Wished PM On His Birthday

Prime Minister Modi turned 73 today.

Politicians cutting across party lines wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 73rd birthday today. Leaders from the Opposition's INDIA bloc, with whom the BJP is locked in the contest for the 2024 general election, greeted the Prime Minister this morning.

Among the first INDIA leaders to wish the Prime Minister was Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, arguably the Prime Minister's harshest critic.

"Wishing PM Narendra Modi a happy birthday," Mr Gandhi tweeted this morning.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge extended his wishes. "My best wishes to PM Shri Narendra Modi ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and long life," he tweeted.

The Prime Minister was also wished by Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal United leader Nitish Kumar, who is known to have played a key role in bringing Opposition parties together. "Birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I pray for his health and long life," he posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Greetings came from NCP chief Sharad Pawar too. "Warm Birthday greetings @narendramodi Ji. Wishing you good health, happiness and prosperity," Mr Pawar said.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal, known for his scathing attacks on the Prime Minister, wished him on his 73rd birthday. "Birthday greetings to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji. I pray for your good health and long life," Mr Kejriwal tweeted.

Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress leader and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew, posted, "Warmest birthday greetings to the Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji."

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor replugged his 2021 wish on the Prime Minister's birthday. "Renewed birthday wishes to our respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji. Happy Birthday!" he said.

Kerala Chief Minister and Left leader Pinarayi Vijayan posted a birthday wish for the Prime Minister.

"Birthday greetings Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji. Wish you good health and happiness," he tweeted.

Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress veteran wished Prime Minister Modi in a Twitter post.