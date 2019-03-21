'Respect Bhakts, Critics': Vivek Oberoi At PM Narendra Modi Trailer Launch

At the event, Vivek Oberoi appeared in character.

The long-awaited trailer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's biopic, titled "PM Narendra Modi" was launched at a multiplex in Mumbai on Wednesday evening by the film's cast and crew. The film - which documents the journey of the Prime Minister from his early youth to becoming the Prime Minister of India - is expected to be released on April 5.

Already, two posters of the film are out. Vivek Oberoi, who plays the title role in the film, tweeted the second poster on Monday.

The launch of the second poster was postponed following the death of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Sunday. BJP chief Amit Shah was expected to launch it in Delhi.

At the event, Vivek Oberoi appeared in character, along with the producer and the director and shared with the audience the challenges they faced while making the movie.

"I'm not an extreme kind of a person. I am a balanced person. I appreciate the bhakts and criticism of the critics. You are portraying a living legend and those who hate or love him, do that with intensity. People have become his bhakts," Vivek Oberoi was quoted as saying at the event by news agency Press Trust of India.

National Award-winning filmmaker Omung Kumar, who is directing the movie, had previously directed biopic like "Mary Kom" and "Sarbjit".

"I am a very neutral person," Omung Kumar said. "It is a big responsibility. The story is so inspiring. Who wouldn't want to make a film on him? I like the zero to hero story. I like the stories of struggle as that inspires one. He did it and we all got inspired from it," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

"PM Narendra Modi" is being produced by S Singh, Anand Pandit and Suresh Oberoi.

