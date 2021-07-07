'Modi Babu, Petrol Bekabu': Bengal Minister Rides Cycle Against Fuel Hike

Becharam Manna cycled from his home in Hooghly's Singur to reach the state assembly in Kolkata

West Bengal Labour Minister rode a cycle for 38 km today to protest against the rising fuel prices in the country.

Becharam Manna, a Trinamool Congress leader, cycled from his home in Hooghly's Singur to reach the state assembly in Kolkata on a day when petrol prices touched the Rs 100-mark in the state capital.

Accompanied by party workers also on cycles, the Singur MLA's cycle was armed a Trinamool flag with placards that read, "Modi Babu, Petrol Bekabu" in Bengali which translates to 'Mr Modi, petrol is out of control'.

Mr Manna shared photographs of the 'cycle march' on Twitter. Petrol in Kolkata is now priced at Rs 100.23 per litre.

The minister, who had risen to prominence during the Tata Nano factory protest in 2008, left home at 8 am and reached the assembly building in Kolkata around 12.30 pm to attend the ongoing session, news agency PTI reported.

"Steep rise in fuel prices is the latest failure of the Narendra Modi government. Petrol price crossed the century-mark in Kolkata and we are protesting against this," he told reporters.

The Centre's BJP-led government is squeezing the common man in every way, the minister claimed and added that the Bengal government is trying to help the common man with its welfare projects.

Petrol and diesel prices touched new highs across the four metro cities on Wednesday. In Delhi, petrol is now priced at Rs 100.21. In Mumbai, the revised petrol and diesel prices stand at Rs 106.25 per litre and Rs 97.09 per litre.

The fuel prices have been hiked four times in July, according to the Indian Oil Corporation. The prices were increased 16 times in June. Fuel rates vary across the states in India due to value-added tax.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the rising fuel prices in the country. She said the "cruel hikes" in prices have "brought great distress" to the people.