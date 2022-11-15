'Ceasefire, Diplomacy': PM's Advice For Ukraine Crisis At G20 Summit

"Over the past century, the Second World War wreaked havoc in the world. After that, the leaders of that time made a serious effort to take the path of peace. Now it's our turn," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister met US President Joe Biden and France President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the summit, in which the global food crisis, climate change and the Ukraine conflict are high on the agenda.

The Prime Minister said the "need of the hour is to show concrete and collective resolve to ensure peace, harmony and security in the world". "I am confident that next year when the G20 meets in the holy land of Buddha and Gandhi, we will all agree to convey a strong message of peace to the world," he said.

India is set to take over the presidency of the G20, a powerful bloc that represents 85 per cent of global GDP and 75 per cent of global trade, and will be hosting the summit next year.

The Prime Minister underlined the global challenges of the Ukraine war, climate change and Covid pandemic and their impact on global supply chains. "There is a crisis of essentials, essential goods all over the world. The challenge for the poor citizens of every country is more severe," he said.

"We should also not hesitate to acknowledge that multilateral institutions such as the UN have been unsuccessful on these issues. And we have all failed to make suitable reforms in them. Therefore, today the world has greater expectations from the G-20," he added.

Stressing how India ensured food security for its citizens as well as several other countries during Covid, the Prime Minister flagged the global shortage of fertilisers. "Today's fertilizer shortage is tomorrow's food crisis, for which the world will not have a solution. We should build mutual agreement to maintain the supply chain of both manure and food grains stable and assured."

Speaking on energy security, he said India's security on this front is important for global growth as it is the world's fastest growing economy. "We must not promote any restrictions on the supply of energy and stability in the energy market should be ensured," he said.

"India is committed to clean energy and environment. By 2030, half of our electricity will be generated from renewable sources. Time-bound and affordable finance and sustainable supply of technology to developing countries is essential for inclusive energy transition," the Prime Minister said.