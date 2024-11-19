Advertisement

PM Modi Meets Italy's Giorgia Meloni In Brazil, Holds Bilateral Talks

PM Modi stated that their discussions focused on strengthening ties in defence, security, trade, and technology.

PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.
Rio de Janeiro:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (local time) held a bilateral meeting with his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Brazil.

PM Modi stated that their discussions focused on strengthening ties in defence, security, trade, and technology. He remarked, "India-Italy friendship can greatly contribute to a better planet."

"Glad to have met Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the Rio de Janeiro G20 Summit. Our talks centred around deepening ties in defence, security, trade, and technology. We also discussed ways to boost cooperation in culture, education, and other such areas. India-Italy friendship can greatly contribute to a better planet," PM Modi shared on social media platform X.

PM Modi also held a bilateral meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store during the 19th G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

Earlier, PM Modi met with leaders from Indonesia and Portugal on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Brazil.

In his discussions, PM Modi emphasised strengthening ties with both nations in areas such as commerce and defence.

The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, shared on X that PM Modi assured Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto of expanding the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"India-Indonesia: Commemorating 75 years of warm and friendly ties! PM Narendra Modi met President Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia on the sidelines of the G20 Brazil Summit. PM congratulated President Prabowo and assured him of expanding the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, both in existing domains and by exploring newer areas," Jaiswal wrote on X.


Additionally, PM Modi met with Spanish President Pedro Sanchez on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com