PM, Amit Shah Credit Yogi Adityanath's Policies For UP Local Poll Win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday credited Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's policies for the BJP's win in Uttar Pradesh's local elections.

"In UP's 'block pramukh' elections, the BJP has emerged victorious. The big win is due to Yogi Adityanath government's policies. All workers of the party deserve to be praised for the win," PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated Yogi Adityanath for the win.

"This grand victory of BJP in the Uttar Pradesh block chief election is a result of the public's faith in the welfare policies of the Yogi government under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congratulations to Yogi Adityanath, Swatantra Dev (UP BJP chief) and all the hardworking workers of the party on this victory," he tweeted in Hindi.

According to reports, counting of votes for the 476 posts of block panchayat chiefs has ended. The BJP has claimed that the majority of those who won were from the ruling party.

"In the elections for Block Panchayat Chiefs, the BJP is winning more than 635 seats with its allies and supporters. This number will increase further after the final results are out," Yogi Adityanath said at a news conference.

On Friday, 349 candidates had been elected unopposed. The BJP claimed 334 among them belonged to the ruling party.

Meanwhile, the opposition has alleged widespread rigging and manipulation by the BJP.

They accused the government of misusing power and official machinery in the panchayat elections.

Earlier this week, the BJP won 67 out of 75 seats in the zila panchayat elections.

The BJP has declared it will contest next year's Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections under Yogi Adityanath and Mr Singh's leadership.