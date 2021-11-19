Farm Laws To Be Rolled Back: PM's Top Quotes

In my five decades of work, I have seen the difficulties faced by the farmers. When the nation made me the PM, I placed utmost importance to krishi vikas or farmers' development.

Have given soil health cards to farmers and this has helped improve agriculture production.

1 Lakh crore have been given to farmers as compensation. Bima and pension to have been provided. There has been direct benefit transfer as well for the farmers.

Rural market infra has been strengthened. MSP has been raised as well.

Micro-irrigation fund has been doubled as well. Crop loan has been doubled too. Annual budgets have been raised in favour of farmers

Our government is doing its best to serve farmers. Efforts are being made to improve their financial well being. Farm laws brought to help small farmers.

Our government is committed to farmers' welfare, especially small farmers. We are committed to serve them fully.

Haven't been able to convince farmers. Only a section of them was opposing the laws, but we kept trying to educate, inform them.

We tried our best to explain to farmers. We were even ready to modify the laws, suspend them too. The matter reached the Supreme Court as well.