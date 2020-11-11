'Dynasty And Democracy Can't Go Hand-In-Hand': PM Modi's Top 10 Quotes

The elections that happen in India is unparalled in the entire world. So, I want to thank every single person and the Election Commission and state officials who ensured that the election process was a success and was done so in a peaceful manner.

There was a time when people would read the day after polling that polling booths were raided, booths were captured, there was violence. But today, you read news like record turnout for votes, women voters exceed male voters, voting was conducted peacefully. That in itself speaks a lot about how India has progressed.

I would like to thank each and every single BJP karyakarta (worker) for the stellar work that you all have done in elections. And of course, the strategy, planning and execution by our BJP president JP Nadda ji. Let us all say this slogan... "Nadda ji, aap aage badho, hum sab aapke saath hain (Nadda ji, go forward, we are all with you)." The people of India are seeing the work you are doing. The people of India have decided that the only basis of electing people will be development and progress.

Not just in Bihar, but we won in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and even in Telangana and Ladakh. BJP won everywhere. BJP is the only party which truly has a national connect with the people of India. From just 2 MPs and 2 rooms, today BJP is there in every corner of India.

There were people who used to say that roads, railway lines, airports, better infrastructure, better communication, faster internet, 24X7 water and electricity, these things do not matter in elections. But elections after elections, we are seeing that the people of India are saying it loud and clear that these are the things that matter and these are what are going to determine who will win. Those who continue to live in denial and in arrogance, you must have heard what is happening with them.... they are losing their deposits.

People are seeing who are working, who is working day and night, who is delivering promises - it is BJP. Who stands with the people of India - it is BJP. Who is standing for the rights of Dalits and backward classes - it is BJP. Who stands up and delivers justice for women and work for their rights - it is BJP. Our biggest asset is this trust that people have on us. We must work to ensure we continue to deliver so that this trustworthiness remains intact.

We all went through an unprecedented year due to coronavirus. We all went through hardships, but what matters at the end of it all is every life that we managed to save. Every life saved is the proof of how well India has managed.

All of you must be thinking that Modi is speaking so much, but what does he have to say about Bihar? When will he speak about Bihar... I just want to say that Bihar is dear to us. It is close to our hearts.

The success in Bihar has made one thing absolutely clear that the key to success is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwaas'. That is the mantra that guides us, and that is what we are determined to, and that is what rewards us too.