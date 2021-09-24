Trade An Important Factor In India-US Ties, PM Tells Biden: 5 Quotes

"I would like to thank President Joe Biden for the warm welcome. I recall our interactions in 2014 and 2016. That time you had shared your vision for ties between India and USA. I am glad to see you are working to realise this vision."

"This decade will be shaped by talent and people-to-people linkages. I am glad the Indian diaspora is making an active contribution towards USA's progress."

"Each of the subjects mentioned by President Joe Biden are crucial for the India-USA friendship. His efforts on COVID-19, mitigating climate change and the Quad are noteworthy."

"President Joe Biden mentioned Gandhi Ji's Jayanti. Gandhi Ji spoke about Trusteeship, a Pconcept which is very important for our planet in the times to come."