Trade An Important Factor In India-US Ties, PM Tells Biden: 5 Quotes

PM Modi met Joe Biden (right) at the White House.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Joe Biden at the White House on Friday, hailing the India-US relationship and ties between the people of the two countries.

Here are PM Modi's top five quotes at the White House:

  1. "I would like to thank President Joe Biden for the warm welcome. I recall our interactions in 2014 and 2016. That time you had shared your vision for ties between India and USA. I am glad to see you are working to realise this vision."

  2. "This decade will be shaped by talent and people-to-people linkages. I am glad the Indian diaspora is making an active contribution towards USA's progress."

  3. "Each of the subjects mentioned by President Joe Biden are crucial for the India-USA friendship. His efforts on COVID-19, mitigating climate change and the Quad are noteworthy."

  4. "President Joe Biden mentioned Gandhi Ji's Jayanti. Gandhi Ji spoke about Trusteeship, a Pconcept which is very important for our planet in the times to come."

  5. "In the ongoing decade, India and US can also strengthen their trade relationship. Trade will remain a key area of cooperation between both the countries."



