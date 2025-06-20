PM Modi's Motorcade Makes Way For Ambulance In Bhubaneswar

The motorcade of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday gave way to an ambulance during his road show in Bhubaneswar.

A video showed the convoy slowing down to allow the ambulance to overtake as people lined up on the road to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister.

PM Modi was going to Janata Maidan to attend the first anniversary celebration of the BJP government in Odisha in a roadshow from the Biju Patnaik International Airport here amid tight security. Thousands of people were standing on both sides of the road to greet him.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy gives way to an ambulance during the roadshow in Bhubaneswar, Odisha



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/sNmT5EAjcz — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2025

When the PM's carcade came near the Kalinga Stadium here, an ambulance came on the same route and as the emergency vehicle was carrying a patient to the hospital, the PM's convoy made way for it.

