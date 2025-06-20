Advertisement
PM Modi's Motorcade Makes Way For Ambulance In Bhubaneswar

Read Time: 1 min
PM Modi's Motorcade Makes Way For Ambulance In Bhubaneswar
PM's motorcade giving way to ambulance
Bhubaneswar:

The motorcade of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday gave way to an ambulance during his road show in Bhubaneswar.

A video showed the convoy slowing down to allow the ambulance to overtake as people lined up on the road to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister.

PM Modi was going to Janata Maidan to attend the first anniversary celebration of the BJP government in Odisha in a roadshow from the Biju Patnaik International Airport here amid tight security. Thousands of people were standing on both sides of the road to greet him.

When the PM's carcade came near the Kalinga Stadium here, an ambulance came on the same route and as the emergency vehicle was carrying a patient to the hospital, the PM's convoy made way for it. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

