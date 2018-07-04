PM Modi's 'Magic' Bullet Train May Not Materialise: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi called the bullet train a "magic train" speaking to party activists at Fursatganj

Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Centre today, claiming that the much talked about bullet train project was like a "magic train" which may not materialise.

Targeting the Narendra Modi government and its foreign policy, Mr Gandhi also said that despite a contentious and sensitive issue like Doklam on the border, the prime minister was seen sitting on a swing with Chinese president Xi Jinping.

"Modi's bullet train is like a magic train which may not materialise in reality," the Congress chief said speaking to party activists at Fursatganj.

Continuing his attack, Mr Gandhi, who represents Amethi in the Lok Sabha, also claimed that the Centre's demonetisation decision had done nothing but derail business activity at all levels.

Mr Gandhi also visited Pure Dhingai village to condole the death of a farmer who allegedly died some time back while waiting for the sale of his crop at a government centre.

Today was his first day of a two-day visit to Amethi.